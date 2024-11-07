Medicare will now cover the cost of surgical abortions outside of hospitals in New Brunswick.

The newly-elected Liberal government announced it has approved changes to Regulation 84-20 to allow for the change in cost coverage. The Medicare change was one of the many promises the Liberals made on the campaign trail last month.

“Everyone deserves access to the health care they need, and, with this change, we are making it easier for everyone who needs this service to access it, regardless of where they live,” said Health Minister John Dornan in a news release.

The government says the Department of Health will work with regional health authorities and the New Brunswick Medical Society to determine how these services will be implemented.

The release notes surgical abortions are only available at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, the Moncton Hospital and the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton. Medical abortions account for most abortions in the province.

Clinic 554 in Fredericton, which provided the only procedural abortions outside of hospitals in New Brunswick, closed last February.

More to come…

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.