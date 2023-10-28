Mexican restaurant brings cultural tradition to Salisbury, N.B. community

Gaxiola Mexican Restaurant in Salisbury, N.B. is bringing an important cultural tradition to the small town.

For the second year, the restaurant has created a Day of the Dead altar and display to celebrate, honour, and show appreciation to loved ones after their passing.

“I’m from Mexico and it’s important for me to continue with my culture and the Day of the Dead is an important day in Mexico. It’s a special day when people pass away who you love, arrive,” said Mitl Gaxiola.

The Gaxiola family opened up the tradition to the entire community, with people sending their own photos to be put on display this year.

“When people die, the feeling is very sad and the people leaving with that feeling because we love the people that pass away,” said Mitl.

“In Mexico it’s the same feeling, but every year we celebrate the memories with your ancestors.”

The display not only features pictures of loved family members, but Oct. 27 is dedicated to honouring pets.

“Dogs, especially, in Mexican culture, have a very important role in Day of the Dead where they are spirits that are leading spirits of your loved ones to the altar,” said Sarah Gaxiola.

“So they accompany the spirits of your loved ones as they come. So dogs are very respected in that way and we just want to respect everyone’s grieving.”

The display will be set up from Oct. 26 until Nov. 3 inside the restaurant on Main Street so the entire community has a chance to visit and remember their loved ones.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity for us as a community to remember the history of our ancestors, the history of our community, I mean, even some of the pictures are of people that I knew and even though they’re not my family members it’s really nice to remember those people, share their stories, and have a positive feeling about these people,” said Sarah.

She adds that grief is a complicated emotion, but she believes everyone can benefit from positive memories and coming together in remembrance as well.

The Gaxiolas are also encouraging the community to come and try the traditional bread of the dead and learn more about the cultural tradition.

It’s something that Mitl wants to share with his community.

“In my city in Mexico, I worked with my community and with government and other organizations about the art and culture and now I have a kid, my son and my daughter, and for me it’s important to make a great community and celebration all the time,” he said.