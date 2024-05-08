ATLANTIC
More

    • Missing woman, child from Quebec found: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Halifax Regional Police says a missing 26-year-old woman and a six-year-old child from Quebec have been found.

    According to a Wednesday afternoon news release from police, the woman was reported missing from Trois-Rivières, Quebec, earlier this week and investigators believed she was in the Halifax area with her daughter.

    Police do not suspect foul play, but were concerned for their wellbeing.

    Police said in an update at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday they had been found.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News