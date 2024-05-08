Missing woman, child from Quebec found: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police says a missing 26-year-old woman and a six-year-old child from Quebec have been found.

According to a Wednesday afternoon news release from police, the woman was reported missing from Trois-Rivières, Quebec, earlier this week and investigators believed she was in the Halifax area with her daughter.

Police do not suspect foul play, but were concerned for their wellbeing.

Police said in an update at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday they had been found.

