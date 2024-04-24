Moncton-area woman charged with human trafficking, three people rescued

New Brunswick RCMP says officers rescued three people from alleged human trafficking in Moncton, arresting an 18-year-old woman in the process.

According to an RCMP news release, officers performed a wellbeing check on a young female at a Ward Street residence on April 12. They determined the female was reported missing from Ontario and was a victim of human trafficking.

Officers attended a Dieppe residence and found another young female who was reported missing from Ontario on April 16. They also found an adult woman from Quebec who was allegedly a victim of human trafficking.

Police say Saphira Bastien was arrested at the scene. She was charged with:

two counts of exercising control over the movements of a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of facilitating their exploitation

advertising an offer to provide sexual services

making child pornography

Bastien was remanded into custody and will have a bail hearing on Friday.

"If you are a victim of human trafficking, or if you have information regarding this crime, please reach out to police for help," said Sgt. Eric Rousselle with the Codiac Regional RCMP in the release. "You will be listened to and you will be believed."

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.