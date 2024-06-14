Moncton bakery owner celebrates 35 years with 220-foot flatbread

Thirty-five years in business is a long, long time.

What better way to celebrate than with a long, long meal.

Fancy Pokket owner Mike Timani has decided to create a 220-foot long flat bread to celebrate the anniversary.

Timan said this was a last minute decision, but he wanted to do something special to mark the milestone.

"I started to think and I said, 'What can I do?' And then I thought of this flatbread. But I don't know if it's going to work," said Timani.

Fancy Pokket created a 220-foot long flatbread to celebrate its 35th anniversary. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

To make sure it would work, Timani and his team at Fancy Pokket did a test-run last week.

"I made a trial. I figured if it worked, then I'll make it happen. So we did it," said Timani. "I'm not sure, but it could be more than 220 [feet]."

Fancy Pokket created a 220-foot long flatbread to celebrate its 35th anniversary. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

Originally from Lebanon, Timani moved to Toronto in 1976 and worked in the food and beverage industry for several years.

He eventually moved to Moncton and started his own bakery.

Fancy Pokket created a 220-foot long flatbread to celebrate its 35th anniversary. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

According to the company's website, Fancy Pokket is Atlantic Canada's largest producer of pitas, tortilla wraps, bagels and of course, flatbreads.

Last year, Timani received the Order of Moncton for his achievements in business and his work in the community.

Fancy Pokket created a 220-foot long flatbread to celebrate its 35th anniversary. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

He's won multiple business awards over the years and has used his success to help newcomers to the city get established in the region.

Timani helped many Syrian refugees get settled in Moncton in 2015 and 2016 when many of them left their country due to the civil war.

Fancy Pokket created a 220-foot long flatbread to celebrate its 35th anniversary. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)

He's also supported Moncton's hospitals, school breakfast programs, food banks and other organizations.

Most of the giant flatbread created Friday will be donated to the Harvest House Atlantic Shelter and Community Centre to help the homeless.

"We're going to help the community," he said. "It'll be nice to do this."

More to come....

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.