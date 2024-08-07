Moncton veterinarian helps pets and owners say goodbye

Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is a difficult moment for most people, but a Moncton veterinarian is hoping to ease the stress and burden for animal lovers and their furry friends.

Dr. Nathalie Boudreau started Grateful Goodbye – a mobile pet euthanasia service in the Moncton area – after working in clinics for years and seeing a need for it.

“Most clinics would probably gladly provide that service if they could,” she said. “It’s often more complicated because you have to kind of juggle that with…your everyday appointments and the scheduling and you have to, you know, free up staff members like a veterinarian and a technician.”

Boudreau, who only provides the service for cats and dogs, said the home setting can help people as they grapple with the heavy emotions of seeing their pet for the last time.

“You’re in the peace and comfort of your own home and you can be free to cry, to express whatever emotions,” she said. “I give people some privacy if they want and answer any questions. They do get a lot of my time when I am there.”

A dog waits for a treat. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Boudreau noted the job can exact an emotional toll on her, but she’s happy to help families during a challenging period of their lives.

“I find the owners are also much more peaceful in a home setting,” she said. “They can lay down with their pet on the floor if they want and talk to them. They can do all of that in the clinic, too, but it’s definitely much more comfortable when you’re in your own environment.”

-With files Josh Smith

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.