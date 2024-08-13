Moncton youth tune up a new skill with guitar camp
Every Tuesday afternoon during the summer months, Tracy Sherwood’s office is filled with the sounds her own private concert.
“Let me tell you, I came in, I think, three times the last time because they were just amazing,” said Sherwood, program coordinator for the Salvation Army Community and Family Services branch in Moncton.
Twelve youths from across the community filed in for guitar camp on Tuesday. It’s the second summer the organization has been able to offer it now and it runs for two hours every Tuesday for eight weeks.
“In this day in age, everything is so expensive, food, housing, everything, so guitar lessons are just that extra, that ‘who can afford to do that,’ right? So we just offered it. We thought maybe this would be something nice for people who just otherwise can’t do it,” Sherwood said. “Music is a healer. Music is a teacher. Music does so much for people.”
The camp is completely free and with only 12 seats available, Sherwood says it was fully booked within just two days.
Talia Partridge, a summer student who the Salvation Army was able to hire through the Canada Summer Jobs program, has been the instructor since its inception.
“For the first week they’re a little shy, a little nervous and one of the most beautiful things I absolutely love about getting to do stuff like this is watching them progress and gain their confidence. Just getting super excited about something that they enjoy and then getting to share it with others,” she said. “I know for myself being able to express yourself in different ways is so crucial and to be able to do that at such a young age, it can help with so many different areas of life.”
The camp teaches kids how to play and care for their guitars along with the theory behind the instruments.
The big goal is the recital at the end of August where the youth will get to show off their skills and passion for their friends and family.
The learning doesn’t just end when summer does.
Parlour Pawn donated 12 brand-new BeaverCreek guitars to the program for the second year in a row, which means each camper will get to keep their instrument.
“They’re targeting new musicians. If they don’t practice, they may lose the skills or lose the interest. Quite often if you have a guitar at home, you’re going to use it, so it develops new people in the hobby,” said store manager Bill Daigle.
Daigle says the Salvation Army asked for a possible discount ahead of last year’s camp, but instead Parlour Pawn decided to donate new guitars.
“Most of them are half size, so they’re a little bit more suited for youth,” he said. “We see [BeaverCreek] as a really good beginner guitar. If you start somebody with something that’s not good quality, they’re thinking they can’t play guitar, but really it’s the guitar that’s slowing their progress. BeaverCreek is a good quality guitar, it’s got good tuning keys, stays in tune, plays easy, we thought it was a good fit for them.”
As someone who has played for several years, he knows the importance of having access to music.
“It’s a wonderful social outlet for kids. Kids learn to play guitar and then they get into bands and have friends and it’s a great way to grow up,” he said.
Nine-year-old Fola Oludipe is one Moncton’s newest musicians.
“I wanted to [attend camp] because I just love playing instruments,” he said. “I’ve learned how to play many songs, different keys and all that stuff.”
His mom Adeola Oludipe says she jumped at the opportunity to enroll him this year.
“It’s a way to develop them mentally as well and it helps them to be more vocal. It helps them to know how to communicate better and interact with people and the fact that they’re going to be playing instruments, it’s a way to also articulate how artistic they are. They grow up into being artistic people in the future and that is an opportunity that I’ve longed for for my kids,” she said.
She notes her son started playing the keyboard at four years old and has always loved music, but the guitar seems special.
“The good thing that I’ve noticed about him, unlike every other instrument, now he’s able to play some music by himself without even telling him, ‘Oh, you need to practice on your instrument,’” she said.
The hope is to continue guitar camp every summer with the help of the community.
“Everything that they learn and take away from here, it comes from students and those would be funded through the government student program, so they’re helping us out in that regard. Bill Daigle at the Parlour, he’s been on board and so helpful and volunteers,” said Sherwood. “We have 120 volunteers with all of our programs, just people who care enough to help out, and for children, it does take a village and we all have to be part of that to let them know that they’re supported.”
