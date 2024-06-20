More high temperature records break Thursday in the Maritimes

More records fall

As the unseasonable heat and humidity continues, more daily high temperature records are being broken in the Maritimes.

Just after noon, record high temperatures were surpassed in Moncton, N.B., and Charlottetown, P.E.I., among other sites in the region.

Dozens of new daily high temperature records for a June 19 were set in the Maritimes on Wednesday. Bathurst set a new daily high temperature record of 37.6 C, which was also the hottest reported temperature in the country from weather stations monitored by Environment Canada. The 37.6 C is also unofficially the hottest June temperature reported in Bathurst with records going back to 1872.

Heat Warnings continue on Thursday for all three Maritime provinces.

More daily high temperature records will fall in the heat on Thursday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Heat and humidity ease for most Friday

A cold front crosses the Maritimes north to south Thursday night into Friday morning.

The front will allow for less humid air to filter in from the north, easing both temperature and humidity levels for most of the Maritimes on Friday. It will still be plenty warm, just down from the peak of Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a delay between the fronts passage and the arrival of the less humid air. As a result, western areas of Nova Scotia may linger with the higher levels of heat and humidity on Friday. That part of the Maritime can expect to feel more of the cooling effect Friday night into Saturday morning.

Still warm, even hot for mid-June on Friday for most of the region. That said heat and humidity levels will be down from the peak of Wednesday and Thursday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Risk of thunderstorms

Hot and humid conditions provide energy for thunderstorms to develop.

The approaching cold front gives a higher chance of triggering the development of thunderstorms on Thursday.

The highest chance of a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon and evening will be in southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia. There is a higher chance of thunderstorms in western Nova Scotia Thursday evening and night.

There is a risk the thunderstorms could become severe. Hazards include frequent lightning, localized with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h, and downpours.

A higher chance of thunderstorms developing on Thursday with a risk that some of the thunderstorms could become severe. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)