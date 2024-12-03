Motion to scrap designated encampment sites defeated in narrow Halifax council vote
A motion to remove Halifax’s controversial designated locations list for homeless encampments was narrowly defeated in council chambers on Tuesday after a heated debate.
The motion, which failed by an eight-to-seven vote, sought to eliminate the list of approved areas where encampments are permitted. Newly-elected Mayor Andy Fillmore brought forward the motion on Nov. 12.
“This has profound meaning," Fillmore said. "It was very clear in the recent municipal election that HRM residents are ready to move on from encampments. Every time we open an encampment or provide resources, we are providing an alternative to people who are sleeping rough in a time where there are vacancies across the shelter system that would be better suited to keeping people warm and healthy and care in this time.”
Proponents argued the policy was ineffective and created unnecessary tensions between unhoused individuals and nearby communities.
Those opposed to it cautioned against removing the list without a clear alternative, saying it would lead to further instability for vulnerable residents. Some argued the list had outlived its usefulness.
“Today was more, I think, symbolic than anything else," said Councillor Sam Austin, who voted against the motion. "If you designate or don’t designate a site, that doesn’t change the reality. You need to house the people and so that’s really at the crux of this debate.”
Along with Austin, Shawn Cleary, Billy Gillis, David Hendsbee, Becky Kent, Kathryn Morse, Jean St. Amand and Janet Steele voted against the motion.
Fillmore, Cathy Deagle Gammon, Nancy Hartling, Virginia Hinch, Trish Purdy, Laura White and John Young voted for it.
“We need to support our residents," said Purdy. "They feel like they have been ignored with the criminality, with the threats, with the filth.”
There are currently five designated encampment sites across the municipality and nine potential locations. The site on University Avenue officially closed a month ago, but several tents remain there.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
