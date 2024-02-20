MSVU board silent on strike proposals: union

As the Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU) strike enters its eighth day, the faculty association is accusing the Board of Governors of not responding to its counter proposals.

Last week, 160 faculty members, lab instructors, and librarians at the Halifax university went on strike, citing an expired 35-year-old contract that needed updates in areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

“I am disheartened at the prolonged silence from the Board of Governors’ bargaining team,” said Dr. Susan Brigham, president of the MSVU Faculty Association, in a news release. “This delay is harming our students and putting the semester in jeopardy. I know many members of the Board of Governors are committed to the Mount and our values as a feminist university.”

The release says the association presented a “comprehensive, consistent, and affordable package that supports equity and fairness” on Feb. 13. The association also claims the board offered counters to four articles under discussion on Feb. 14, but did address major issues like compensation, workload, and leaves.

“The Board's bargaining team continues to work through the conciliators and remains open to receiving and discussing any further proposals from the MSVU Faculty Association. We want to see an end to the strike,” said Kelly Gallant, MSVU associate vice-president of university relations, in an email to CTV News Atlantic on Sunday.

-With files from Paul Hollingsworth

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.