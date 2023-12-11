ATLANTIC
    • N.B. Capitol Theatre gets $212K for upgrades

    Moncton’s Capitol Theatre first opened in October 1922. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) Moncton’s Capitol Theatre first opened in October 1922. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

    The Capitol Theatre in Moncton, N.B., will receive more than $200,000 for major renovations at the building.

    According to a Monday news release, the theatre received $212,795 through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency’s Innovative Communities Fund. The money will allow the theatre to replace its main hall seats and buy a new sound console and LED panel system. They will also add barrier-free seats.

    “The project will enhance the technical quality of live events and maintain the theatre’s reputation as the region’s premier state-of-the-art facility,” said Kim Rayworth, managing director of the theatre, in the release. “The new specialized theatre equipment will improve the overall artistic experience and will improve patron satisfaction.”

