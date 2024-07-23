N.B. crews battle fire at transportation building

New Brunswick fire crews battled a fire at a Petitcodiac building on Tuesday night.

The fire, which broke out shortly after 8 p.m., appeared to be at Burgess Transportation, a full-service, regional trucking company. Their website says it is a family-owned business with 60 employees and 40 company-owned trucks.

Moncton Fire Department platoon chief Mike Lake told CTV News Atlantic they sent a ladder truck to the scene.

Crews battle a fire at a building in Petitcodiac, N.B., on July 23, 2024. (Source: Submitted)

There were no reports of any injuries or the cause of the fire.

