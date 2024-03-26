N.B., federal government sign $430M health-care, long-term care agreements

ATLANTIC
    The federal and New Brunswick governments signed bilateral agreements on health care and long-term care.
    The federal government will spend more than $430 million on the New Brunswick health-care and long-term care systems due to two new bilateral agreements.

    According to a news release from Health Canada, New Brunswick and the federal government signed the Working Together and the Aging with Dignity agreements on Tuesday.

    The release says the Working Together agreement will provide more than $313 million to support New Brunswick’s three-year action plan to improve the health-care system, including more availability of primary care, recruitment initiatives, and expanded mental health services.

    "Mental health and substance use disorders are a concern for the people who struggle with them, for their loved ones and for our communities,” said Sherry Wilson, minister for addiction and mental health services, in the release. “The government of New Brunswick is working to increase the availability of addiction and mental health services across our province."

    The Aging with Dignity agreement will give nearly $117 million to the province’s five-year plan to help people in long-term care, including improvements to palliative care, strengthening the workforce, and increasing safety measures.

    "New Brunswick is dedicated to emboldening seniors to age with dignity and in comfort, as close to home as possible,” said Jill Green, minister of social development, in the release.

