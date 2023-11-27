N.B. man, 24, dies after pickup truck rollover

ATLANTIC
    A man has died following a rollover crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., last Thursday.

    Members of the St. Stephen RCMP detachment and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a reported pickup truck crash on Route 127 just before midnight.

    The RCMP says the truck was traveling southbound on Route 127 before it went off the road and into the ditch. The truck then reportedly collided with railway tracks and rolled over.

    Police say the driver of the truck, a 24-year-old man from Hersonville, N.B., was taken to hospital where he later died.

    A 15-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

    The RCMP says its investigation is ongoing with assistance from a collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office.

    An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

