N.B. man arrested after allegedly stealing fuel truck, rolling it over on N.S. highway

A Moncton, N.B., man is facing numerous charges – including drug trafficking – after police arrested him for allegedly stealing a fuel truck and rolling it over on a Nova Scotia highway on Sunday.

According to a Nova Scotia RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported theft of a fuel delivery truck from New Brunswick around noon. Police spotted the truck on Highway 104 near the Cobequid Pass Toll Plaza in Nova Scotia and tried to stop it. The driver refused and allegedly pulled into oncoming traffic.

Police did not continue their pursuit due to public safety concerns. The truck soon veered off Exit 10 near Great Village and rolled onto its side. Officers arrested the driver as he attempted to flee.

Oil leaked from the truck and fire crews arrived on the scene to mitigate the spill. Police later searched the truck and found a quantity of what is believed to be heroin.

Brennen Dana Robinson, 40, was charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (heroin)

flight from a peace officer

two counts of breach of a release order

six counts of breach of a probation order

Robinson remains in custody and he’s scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

