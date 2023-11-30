N.B. man charged with possessing child pornography
A 25-year-old Hartland, N.B., man is facing a child pornography charge after a police investigation.
According to an RCMP news release, the Internet Child Exploitation unit began the investigation in May 2022 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.
On Dec. 1, 2022, police executed a search warrant at a Hartland residence and seized several electronic devices. A man was arrested at the scene.
Stepen Warcop was charged with possession of child pornography on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2024.
