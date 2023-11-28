ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. man charged with possession of child pornography

    RCMP Generic

    A 47-year-old man is facing a child pornography charge after New Brunswick police searched a residence last year.

    According to a Tuesday news release, New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation unit started an investigation in March 2022 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

    Police executed a search warrant at a Belleville residence on Nov. 24, 2022, and seized several electronic devices. They also arrested a man at the scene.

    Todd Brian Forgrave was charged with possession of child pornography on Nov. 14, 2023. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Advice on dealing with 'quiet hiring' in the workplace

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News