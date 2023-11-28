N.B. man charged with possession of child pornography

A 47-year-old man is facing a child pornography charge after New Brunswick police searched a residence last year.

According to a Tuesday news release, New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation unit started an investigation in March 2022 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police executed a search warrant at a Belleville residence on Nov. 24, 2022, and seized several electronic devices. They also arrested a man at the scene.

Todd Brian Forgrave was charged with possession of child pornography on Nov. 14, 2023. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2024.

