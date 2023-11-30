ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. man gets six-year prison sentence after 2022 stand-off with police

    New Brunswick police seized several weapons during a 2022 search warrant. (Source: RCMP) New Brunswick police seized several weapons during a 2022 search warrant. (Source: RCMP)

    A New Brunswick man who engaged in a 10-hour stand-off with police last year received a six-year prison sentence this month.

    According to an RCMP news release, police attempted to execute an arrest warrant at a Madran home when a firearm went off several times in the residence around 5:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022. Police established a perimeter and evacuated several nearby homes.

    After roughly 10 hours, a 41-year-old man surrendered to police and was taken into custody. The next day police executed the search warrant on the residence and found several loaded firearms, including some that are prohibited, along with ammunition and other prohibited weapons.

    On Nov. 23, Marc-André Boudreau, 42, received his sentence after pleading guilty to:

    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
    • possession of a firearm with the serial number removed
    • possession of a firearms while under a prohibition order
    • intentionally discharging a firearm in a place without regard to whether there was a person present

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News