N.B. man gets six-year prison sentence after 2022 stand-off with police

A New Brunswick man who engaged in a 10-hour stand-off with police last year received a six-year prison sentence this month.

According to an RCMP news release, police attempted to execute an arrest warrant at a Madran home when a firearm went off several times in the residence around 5:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022. Police established a perimeter and evacuated several nearby homes.

After roughly 10 hours, a 41-year-old man surrendered to police and was taken into custody. The next day police executed the search warrant on the residence and found several loaded firearms, including some that are prohibited, along with ammunition and other prohibited weapons.

On Nov. 23, Marc-André Boudreau, 42, received his sentence after pleading guilty to:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a firearm with the serial number removed

possession of a firearms while under a prohibition order

intentionally discharging a firearm in a place without regard to whether there was a person present

