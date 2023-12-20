N.B., N.S. continue to grapple with outages

The worst of the storm that tore through the Maritimes may be over, but many customers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are still dealing with power outages.

Thousands of Maritimers dealt with debris and blackouts on Tuesday due to powerful winds and steady rainfall. Environment Canada’s gale warning remains in effect for many parts of the region.

OUTAGES

New Brunswick had more than 100,000 customers without power on Tuesday and NB Power has been working to lower that number. In a statement, the company said it restored electricity for 67,000 customers between Monday night and Tuesday night.

“Fallen trees and debris continue to be challenging for our teams, and major clean up is required in many areas of the province,” the statement reads. “We understand being without power is difficult, and our teams are here to help. Please be respectful to all of our field crews as they work hard to safely and efficiently restore power to impacted customers.”

NB Power noted several warming centres and charging stations have been opened across the province.

According to the NB Power outage map, 40,087 customers remain in the dark due to 1,543 outages as of 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Nova Scotia Power outage map reports 476 outages leaving 5,016 customers without electricity.

Maritime Electric reports six customers without power in Prince Edward Island.