    • N.B. police arrest woman wanted for accessory to murder in London, Ont.

    Saint John Police Force
    The Saint John Police Force has arrested a woman wanted for accessory to murder after the fact in London, Ont.

    London Police Service launched an investigation into a homicide on July 20, according to a news release. They identified Jamie Lynn Bailey, 30, as a suspect in the case.

    London police informed Saint John police Bailey – who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant – might be in the area on Sept. 25.

    Police launched an investigation and confirmed the suspect had been sighted in the 100 block of St. George Street.

    Officers arrested Bailey without further incident in the McAllister Drive area on Sept. 27.

    The woman was transferred to the custody of the London Police Service and will appear in court on Oct. 8.

