N.B. RCMP arrest man for arson in Saint Andrews

New Brunswick RCMP arrested a 40-year-old man for a suspected arson in Saint Andrews last week.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported fire at an unoccupied building on Parr Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police later identified Jeremy Cahill as a person of interest and arrested him without incident on Saturday.

Cahill was charged with arson at Saint John Provincial Court on Monday. He remains in custody and will return to court later this month.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 506-755-1130, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

