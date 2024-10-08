N.B. RCMP charge Saint John man for alleged child pornography possession

ATLANTIC
    A 39-year-old Saint John, N.B., man is facing child pornography charges after an RCMP investigation.

    The Internet Child Exploitation unit launched the investigation after receiving information from the national Child Exploitation Crime Centre in May 2023.

    On Nov. 2, 2023, police executed a search warrant at a residence and seized several electronic devices.

    Police also arrested the man at the scene. He was released on conditions.

    Jimmy Davis was charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography on Oct. 4. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 13.

