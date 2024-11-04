ATLANTIC
    N.B. RCMP look for missing elderly woman

    Theresa Jones was last seen in Grande-Digue, N.B., in early October 2024. (Source: RCMP) Theresa Jones was last seen in Grande-Digue, N.B., in early October 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    The New Brunswick RCMP is looking for an elderly woman who has been missing for a month.

    Police say Theresa Jones, 77, was last seen walking on Beaverbrook Road in Grande-Digue in early October. She was reported missing on Nov. 1.

    Jones is described as having hazel eyes and short grey hair.

    Anyone with information on Jones is asked to contact police at 506-533-5151.

