N.B. RCMP reportedly seize one kilogram of cocaine

New Brunswick RCMP arrested two men from Grand Barachois and Shediac as part of a drug trafficking investigation last week.

According to an RCMP news release, officers started the investigation in southeast New Brunswick in January. They executed three search warrants at residences in Grand Barachois and Shediac on Feb. 22.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man and a 40-year-old man at Francois Road and Cap Bimet Boulevard residences in Grand Barachoise, although the 53-year-old man was later released.

Police say officers seized what is believed to be one kilogram of cocaine along with money and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Luc LeBlanc appeared in court on Monday and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and failure to comply with a release order. He is scheduled to have a bail hearing on March 5.

