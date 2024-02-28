ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. RCMP reportedly seize one kilogram of cocaine

    N.B. RCMP say they seized what is believed to be one kilogram of cocaine as part of an investigation on Feb. 22, 2024. (Source: RCMP) N.B. RCMP say they seized what is believed to be one kilogram of cocaine as part of an investigation on Feb. 22, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    New Brunswick RCMP arrested two men from Grand Barachois and Shediac as part of a drug trafficking investigation last week.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers started the investigation in southeast New Brunswick in January. They executed three search warrants at residences in Grand Barachois and Shediac on Feb. 22.

    Police arrested a 53-year-old man and a 40-year-old man at Francois Road and Cap Bimet Boulevard residences in Grand Barachoise, although the 53-year-old man was later released.

    Police say officers seized what is believed to be one kilogram of cocaine along with money and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

    Luc LeBlanc appeared in court on Monday and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and failure to comply with a release order. He is scheduled to have a bail hearing on March 5.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S., Canadian companies kick off 2024 with layoffs

    Companies in the United States and Canada have kicked off 2024 with thousands of job cuts across sectors, signalling that the spate of layoffs seen in 2023 could persist as they scramble to rein in costs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News