N.B. senior loses everything in house fire: ‘I can’t live out of a motel’
Bernie Griffiths still can’t believe his home of 40 years is gone.
The 75-year-old was working outside his home in Aulac, N.B., on Nov. 6 when he sensed something wasn’t right.
He rushed to his house and saw flames and smoke.
There was no chance to save it so he watched his house burn down.
“I lost everything. I got nothing left except for the clothes on my back and my truck. And that’s about it,” said Griffiths.
He’s staying at a nearby hotel for now, but that’s expensive.
The diabetic had to replace all of his medications, also costly.
He didn’t have insurance, doesn’t have the money to rebuild, so for now there’s no permanent home for him.
Bernie Griffiths lost his New Brunswick home in a fire on Nov. 6, 2023. (Source: CTV Atlantic News/Derek Haggett)His daughter Debbie Fury said he’s lost everything and she’s worried about him.
“He’s diabetic so you worry he needs his insulin or he could get really sick,” said Fury.
The Red Cross provided some emergency funding and three free nights in a hotel, but his finances are stretched pretty thin right now.
Fury has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise a little bit of money for her father and the short-term goal is to find him an apartment in the Sackville area.
Griffiths has lived on his own for years.
He likes the independence, so he’d rather not stay with his daughter in Truro, N.S.
It’s the only area he’s ever known since emigrating from England in 1976.
Fury says finding housing for a senior on a limited income has been harder than she thought.
“We all know there’s a housing crisis in our province and in Canada really,” said Fury. “Even just a small, a little apartment at least for now to get him secure for winter. We now have to look at clothing, appliances, you know, furniture.”
As for subsidised housing for seniors, Griffiths said the wait is longer than he can bear.
“It could be a wait of six months to a year. I can’t live out of a motel for six months,” he said.
The cause of the fire is not known.
“I just don’t know what to say,” said Griffiths. “Imagine if you went home to your house and it was like that.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Austin Mack caught 103 receiving yards and one touchdown to lead Montreal past Winnipeg 28-24 in the Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field.
Top 1 per cent wealthiest responsible for same amount of carbon emissions as bottom 66 per cent
A new report has found that the top one per cent of earners are disproportionately driving the climate crisis, and researchers are calling for substantially higher taxes on income, wealth and corporate profits to fix it.
Israel says 55-metre fortified tunnel found under Gaza's Shifa hospital
Israel published video on Sunday of what it described as a tunnel dug by Palestinian militants under the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, a focus of its search-and-destroy missions against Hamas in a war now in its seventh week.
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
Canada criminalized 'condoning, denying or downplaying' the Holocaust: is it working?
Canadian Jewish organizations are calling on the Liberal government to remove what they see as barriers to enforcing a relatively new Criminal Code provision against Holocaust denialism amid a rise in antisemitism.
84 more Canadians leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing: Joly
Another 84 Canadians and their family members were able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing today, officials say.
Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday, officials said, taking over two dozen crew members hostage and raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Austin Mack caught 103 receiving yards and one touchdown to lead Montreal past Winnipeg 28-24 in the Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field.
-
Health care and Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care and taking down Premier Doug Ford were the issues dominating the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate.
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
Calgary
-
Five arrests made at Israel/Gaza demonstrations Sunday
Calgary Police made five arrests on Sunday as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds gathered on opposite sides of McLeod Trail at City Hall.
-
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
-
Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings
A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.
Montreal
-
Montreal Alouettes win 8th Grey Cup beating Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win the team's eighth Grey Cup in Hamilton, On.
-
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
-
Parents scrambling to make plans for likely Quebec teachers strike
With teachers in Quebec likely walking off the job this week, parents are looking for ways to keep their children busy during the strike.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested after Sunday morning shelter in place order in Fort Saskatchewan
The man who prompted an emergency alert in Fort Saskatchewan Sunday has been arrested.
-
4 hurt in Sunday crash near Edmonton International Airport: EPS
Four people are in the hospital after a crash near the Edmonton International Airport Sunday night.
-
Canuck-themed musical promises 'more hits, more fun' in return to Mayfield Dinner Theatre
The Mayfield Dinner Theatre has rebooted a popular – and patriotic – production.
Northern Ontario
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
-
Need to tackle root causes of homelessness, message at national conference
Sudbury city councillor Deb McIntosh recently returned from a national conference in Halifax on tackling the growing issue across the country of people having no place to call home.
-
Timmins councillors want to clean up the city
At the base of a brand new restaurant in Timmins is a section of land covered in litter.
London
-
'I don’t want to sleep outside': St. Thomas unveils winter preparations for the homeless
Those living on the streets of St. Thomas, Ont. will soon need a winter plan.
-
Owen Sound restaurant reopens following fatal assault of its owner
The Curry House opened its doors Sunday, three months after the death of its owner Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted right outside his restaurant.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Jalna Blvd. and Ernest Ave.
Winnipeg
-
Blue Bombers fans gear up for the Grey Cup
Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers geared up for another Grey Cup Sunday, as the team faced off against the Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton, Ont.
-
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
-
Police called to West End for suspicious package
Winnipeg police were called to the West End part of the city for reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Will you be paying more for your Christmas tree in Ottawa this year?
Some Christmas tree farms in the Ottawa-area opened their doors for business this weekend. Industry leaders expect it to be another busy year for the real Christmas tree market, with additional price increases
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa emergency departments
Two Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest waits in Ontario for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department this fall, while all hospitals in the capital reported wait times longer than the provincial average to see a doctor.
-
Ottawa rally draws attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza
As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, another protest convened on Parliament Hill Sunday afternoon. The pro-Palestinian rally drawing attention to the ongoing humanitarian situation in the Middle East.
Saskatoon
-
Massive potash mine being built in Saskatchewan breaks new ground for women
More than 14,000 kilometres away from its Melbourne, Australia headquarters, BHP said it had achieved its "gender balance" target for its local workforce in Saskatchewan.
-
Wastewater data shows this Sask. city has the highest traces of meth and cocaine in Canada
A new report from Statistics Canada says Prince Albert had the most methamphetamine and cocaine in its wastewater per capita in Canada.
-
Saskatoon kicks off holiday season with unseasonably warm Santa Claus Parade
The streets of Saskatoon came alive with holiday cheer on Sunday as the 32nd annual Santa Claus Parade made its way through the city to Midtown mall.
Vancouver
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
-
'Stress and anxiety levels are off the charts': Dozens of B.C. farmers devastated by rise in avian flu outbreaks
More than 30 farms in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have tested positive for avian flu, also known as bird flu.
-
Victoria councillor listed among signatories of open letter that cast doubt on Hamas sexual violence
A Victoria city councillor is one of two Canadian politicians whose names appear on a controversial open letter that resulted in the firing of a University of Alberta employee Saturday.
Regina
-
Thomson family thanks online following after Bella Brave's successful transplant
The social media sensation known as Bella Brave caught up with CTV News since she received a lifesaving bowel transplant.
-
Collision leads to life-threatening injuries for pedestrian: Regina police investigating
A man is battling serious, life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Regina over the weekend.
-
Regina city administration says it saved over $14.4 million in 2024 budget proposal
Regina city administration says they saved over $14.4 million in their budget proposal through eliminating costs and adding revenue.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria councillor listed among signatories of open letter that cast doubt on Hamas sexual violence
A Victoria city councillor is one of two Canadian politicians whose names appear on a controversial open letter that resulted in the firing of a University of Alberta employee Saturday.
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
-
B.C. weather: Wind warnings issued on Vancouver Island, freezing rain forecast in Interior
People travelling highway mountain passes in B.C.'s Southern Interior this weekend are being advised to watch out for slippery surfaces as a storm with the potential to bring freezing rain moves through.