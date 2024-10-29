N.S. boy, 14, charged for allegedly swatting in U.S. and Canada

Authorities believe they have solved a cyber crime spanning schools in Ontario and the United States, and the suspect at the centre of the investigation could be a 14-year-old Nova Scotia boy.

“A high school in the town of Kemptville in Eastern Ontario had received multiple threats (and) they were threats of violence,” said Bill Dickson, Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) public information officer.

According to police, St. Michael Catholic High School received multiple threats between September and October.

Investigators say this was one of many calls made.

A 14-year-old from Bridgewater, N.S., is accused of making similar threats to individuals in their homes, schools and airports in the U.S.

The FBI referred to the calls made by a 14-year old as a “reign of chaos.”

Police will not confirm if the 14-year-old in Canada is the same person who is charged in the U.S.

The Bethlehem Central School District confirmed it received 12 calls. The school district had to respond with added police presence at the district’s seven schools and afterschool activities along with recess were disrupted for several days.

“This disturbing chain of events has been a difficult chapter for our school district, especially for students and staff. Counseling support was offered and available to anyone who needed services related to the series of threats,” a statement from the district reads.

During this time, OPP contacted the FBI after recognizing “commonalities” between the two cases. This is when OPP involved Bridgewater Police Services.

“On Friday, officers with the OPP traveled with Bridgewater police and did execute search warrants at a home and at a high school in Bridgewater and seized some evidence there.”

A 14-year-old has been charged with:

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

indecent communications

mischief – interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property-over $5000

public mischief

unauthorized use of computer – destroy data

“I think this happens more than we all expect,” said Bridgewater Police Services Deputy Chief Danny MacPhee, who worked closely on the investigation. “It’s happening in a lot of cyber crime files, it’s happening in a lot of fraud filed that we’re getting international offenses and the crime is borderless. We’ve definitely learned everything’s more open borders since the advent of internet culture.”

A 14-year-old has been remanded in custody with another court appearance set for Nov. 7 in Ontario.

