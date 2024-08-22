ATLANTIC
    N.S. community gets $69M for stormwater upgrades

    Town hall in Bridgewater, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Google Maps) Town hall in Bridgewater, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Google Maps)
    Bridgewater, N.S., is getting more than $69.4 million to upgrade its wastewater and stormwater systems.

    According to a news release from the provincial government, the money will be used to rehabilitate parts of the wastewater treatment plant, replace combined sewers with separated stormwater and sanitary sewer systems, and upgrade several pump stations.

    "This investment by all three levels of government in the future of Bridgewater's wastewater infrastructure is critical in so many ways – our ability to accommodate new residential and commercial developments will be substantially increased, and the health of the LaHave River watershed will be protected as outdated pump stations and wastewater mains are upgraded over the next several years to meet the standards of the 21st Century,” said Bridgewater Mayor David Mitchell in the release.

    The federal government is contributing $20.4 million to the project while the Nova Scotia government is spending $22.8 million. The Town of Bridgewater is also pitching in $26.2 million.

    The release says the upgraded infrastructure will help reduce damage from flooding caused by storms.

