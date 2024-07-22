N.S. community in shock after 3 people killed in vehicle crash

Traffic on Highway 19 in Inverness County, Cape Breton has returned to normal, but the community remains in mourning following a collision that claimed the lives of three people, including two youths from the area.

“The whole county has been in shock and it’s just devastating,” said Lynn Chisholm, councillor of the Port Hood-Mabou area.

The fatal head-on collision between a sedan and pick-up truck happened early Saturday morning near Mabou. The crash killed two teenagers and a 71-year Utah man.

Police have not identified the youths, but a fundraiser set up by the family has named one of them as 17-year old Isaac James.

"Isaac was a bright light in our lives, full of dreams and a future that was meant to shine," a statement on the fundraiser reads. "He touched the hearts of everyone who knew him with his kind disposition and love of the outdoors. Any support for Isaac and his family in this tragic time would be much appreciated."

“They’re young boys. It’s a huge loss. Fine young boys we’ve lost so quickly,” said Chisolm. “It’s tough because we’re all connected in one way or another.”

Route 19 is considered a high traffic area, and according to the long-time councillor, crashes are not uncommon here.

“There have been many accidents over the years, particularly on this route,” said Chisolm.

She said the municipality is uncertain about ways to fix the problems that lead to collision on that stretch of road; however, she is hoping the RCMP investigation on the case will lead to some answers.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.