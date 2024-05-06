N.S. crews searching for missing man in capsized boat

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) is searching for a man missing from a capsized recreational boat in Annapolis County, N.S., Monday night.

Officials say they received a 911 call about a 14-foot boat with four people onboard that flipped in the water around 5:30 p.m.

Two people swam to shore and one person was pulled from the water and airlifted to the Kentville hospital, although officials say they were unresponsive at the time.

Crews are still searching for the fourth person, believed to be a male. Police and local fire departments were at the scene Monday night.

