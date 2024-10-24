N.S. deputy premier stepping down to run for federal Conservatives

Nova Scotia Finance Minister Allan MacMaster is leaving his position to run for the Conservative Party in the next federal election.

MacMaster, who was first elected to represent the Inverness riding in a 2009 by-election, announced he will be running in the Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish federal riding for the Conservatives.

“I will be resigning from cabinet and will remain as MLA for Inverness but will resign my seat should I win the nomination,” MacMaster said in a Facebook post. “I will also do my best to help elect a PC candidate in Inverness to be part of Premier Houston’s team whenever the next provincial election may be.”

MacMaster, who also serves as the deputy premier, joined Premier Tim Houston’s cabinet in 2021. He has served as minister of Gaelic Affairs, Labour Relations and Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

He has also acted as house leader of the opposition.

In his Facebook post, MacMaster cites cellphone coverage, new nursing homes and expanded health-care funding as his top priorities.

Liberal Mike Kelloway is the current MP for the Cape Breton-Canso riding.

