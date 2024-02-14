ATLANTIC
    • N.S. designates 15 new provincial parks

    Battery Park in Nova Scotia is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Nova Scotia Provincial Parks) Battery Park in Nova Scotia is pictured. (Source: Facebook/Nova Scotia Provincial Parks)
    Nova Scotia is expanding its public green space with 15 new provincial parks.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the province, the newly-designated Crown lands will cover roughly 1,150 hectares and further Nova Scotia’s goal of protecting 20 per cent of land and water mass by 2030.

    “Nova Scotia is one of the most beautiful places on earth, and we are taking significant steps to protect this beauty for generations to come,” said Tory Rushton, minister of natural resources and renewables, in the release. “These parks help protect biodiversity and give Nova Scotians more places to get outside and enjoy nature.”

    The province is also expanding Jerry Lawrence Provincial Park in Halifax County and Five Islands Provincial Park in Colchester County.

    The full list of newly-designated provincial parks includes:

    • Ainslie Point
    • Black Duck Cove
    • Cape George
    • Cookville
    • False Bay
    • Gaspereaux River
    • Herring Cove
    • MacKenzie Beach
    • Merigomish
    • New Harbour
    • North Mountain
    • Orangedale
    • Pomquet
    • Tor Bay
    • Uisge Ban Falls

