N.S. election nominations close, 191 candidates in the running

    A sign marking a polling station is seen as a pedestrian walks past in Halifax on Nova Scotia's provincial election day on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) A sign marking a polling station is seen as a pedestrian walks past in Halifax on Nova Scotia's provincial election day on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
    Nearly 200 people will be seeking seats in the Nova Scotia Legislature this month.

    The nomination period for the 2024 provincial election closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. One-hundred-and-ninety-one candidates will be running across the 55 electoral districts.

    The Liberals, Progressive Conservatives and NDP will have a full slate of candidates across all districts. The Green Party will have 23 candidates and three people will run as independents.

    The Nova Scotians United Party, which officially registered in 2021, will have no candidates.

    The full list of nominated candidates can be found at www.electionsnovascotia.ca.

    Election day is Nov. 26.

