N.S. enacts burning restrictions as wildfire season begins

As Nova Scotia enters wildfire season, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) has implemented burning restrictions in an effort to mitigate the risk of wildfires.

“It’s every year in this province from March 15 to Oct. 15 and starting today anybody having a fire in the outdoors has to check our website to make sure it’s safe to burn,” said Jim Rudderham, director of fleet forest protection for DNRR.

Despite the combination of recent rain and snow fall dampening the ground, there are lingering concerns about the potential challenges ahead.

“As things start to grow, that vegetation is going to pull out water for its own needs out of the ground. And then ultimately it’s a few dry days and wind and then we’re right in that point where we’re in high risk,” said Matt Covey, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency’s division chief of fire prevention.

There is a permanent ban between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for domestic brush burning campfires.

Prince Edward Island is also letting people know that it is implementing the same ban, which unlike Nova Scotia, will end on Nov. 15.

The implementation of burning restrictions serves as a step in safeguarding communities and minimizing the risk of wildfires.

The wildfires in Shelburne County and Upper Tantallon-area last year, which destroyed 211 homes and structures, further reinforces the importance of following the rules.

“After living through last season, I certainly don’t want to do that again. I know many people don’t want to do that again. It’s really up to Mother Nature, we have no control on that [but] we can just try to be as prepared as well as we all can be,” said Rudderham.

“We are always prepared the best we can for a wildland fire. We’ve been checking all of our systems to make sure they’re up and running and looking for weaknesses in our system and applying different resources in the best places to reduce risk as much as we can,” said Covey.

