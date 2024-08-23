ATLANTIC
    • Three arrested after cocaine, meth and weapons seized from vehicle on Confederation Bridge: P.E.I. RCMP

    Drugs, contraband cigarettes and weapons seized by RCMP are pictured: (RCMP) Drugs, contraband cigarettes and weapons seized by RCMP are pictured: (RCMP)
    Three people have been arrested and charged after police say they seized drugs and weapons from a vehicle heading towards Prince Edward Island on the Confederation Bridge.

    The RCMP says police conducted a targeted traffic stop on the bridge late afternoon on Thursday.

    Police say several drugs and weapons were seized including:

    • one kilogram of cocaine
    • one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (brick)
    • a bag containing in excess of 500 pills including meth pills
    • other unknown drugs
    • 101 cartons of contraband cigarettes
    • edged weapons

    This seizure represents thousands of doses of illegal drugs, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Dean John Fairhurst, Stephen Ronald Gass and Mary Laura MacDonald, all from Prince Edward Island, have been charged with:

    • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone
    • illegal possession of tobacco
    • possession of more than 1,000 grams of tobacco

    All three individuals were scheduled to appear in a court in Summerside, P.E.I., Friday to face their charges.

