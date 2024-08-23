Three arrested after cocaine, meth and weapons seized from vehicle on Confederation Bridge: P.E.I. RCMP

Three people have been arrested and charged after police say they seized drugs and weapons from a vehicle heading towards Prince Edward Island on the Confederation Bridge.

The RCMP says police conducted a targeted traffic stop on the bridge late afternoon on Thursday.

Police say several drugs and weapons were seized including:

one kilogram of cocaine

one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (brick)

a bag containing in excess of 500 pills including meth pills

other unknown drugs

101 cartons of contraband cigarettes

edged weapons

This seizure represents thousands of doses of illegal drugs, according to a news release from RCMP.

Dean John Fairhurst, Stephen Ronald Gass and Mary Laura MacDonald, all from Prince Edward Island, have been charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

illegal possession of tobacco

possession of more than 1,000 grams of tobacco

All three individuals were scheduled to appear in a court in Summerside, P.E.I., Friday to face their charges.

