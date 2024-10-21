ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. government sets up code of conduct for province's municipal politicians

    The Nova Scotia legislature is seen in this undated file photo. The Nova Scotia legislature is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    The Nova Scotia government has released a code of conduct for municipal politicians across the province.

    The code includes 40 guidelines under 14 categories, covering topics from gifts and benefits, to how officials should handle confidential information.

    Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr says a code ensuring elected municipal officials have clear guidance on conduct and behaviour is long overdue.

    The code was originally requested by the provinces' municipalities and villages, and it was developed based on recommendations of a working group established in January 2022.

    The working group recommended a code that applied across the province, with processes for investigating complaints and imposing sanctions.

    The provincial government says councils and village commissions must adopt the code of conduct by Dec. 19.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News