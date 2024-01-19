N.S. launches lung screening program

A new lung screening program aims to detect and prevent cancer in Nova Scotia.

According to a Friday news release from the province, the program is open to Nova Scotians age 50 to 74 who have smoked for 20 years or more at any point in their lives. A nurse will assess the patient’s personal risk for lung cancer and determine if they need a chest CT scan.

“Lung cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Nova Scotia and the leading cause of cancer death,” said Dr. Helmut Hollenhorst, senior medical director with the Nova Scotia Health Cancer Care Program, in the release. “Many people are diagnosed at a late stage when treatments improve quality of life and give people more time, but lung cancer at this point is not curable.”

The screening program will be available in the central health zone of the Halifax Regional Municipality and West Hants. It is expected to roll out across the province in the next two years, at which point the government will spend $3 million on it annually.

“Lung cancer screening, combined with stopping smoking, will reduce the number of Nova Scotians who die from the disease,” said Dr. Daria Manos, radiologist and medical director with the Nova Scotia Health Lung Screening Program. “This is why the Lung Screening Program includes tobacco cessation supports for people who are interested in quitting.”

The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer has contributed $350,000 to the program and it will spend nearly $1 million to develop strategies to reach vulnerable and diverse populations over the next three years.

Anyone who wants to participate in the program can call 1-833-505-5864.