N.S. man allegedly submitted more than 300 false insurance claims: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 36-year-old Tennecape man for allegedly submitting hundreds of false insurance claims in 2022.

According to an RCMP news release, East Hants officers received information about someone making false health benefit claims to defraud the trustees of a local ironworkers’ union on May 9, 2023.

Police conducted an investigation and learned a member of the union submitted more than 300 false insurance claims over a seven-month period in 2022.

Police formally charged Thomas Leroy Harvie with two counts of fraud over $5,000 on July 19.

Harvie will appear in court on Sept. 5.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.