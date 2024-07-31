ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. man allegedly submitted more than 300 false insurance claims: RCMP

    rcmp
    Share

    The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 36-year-old Tennecape man for allegedly submitting hundreds of false insurance claims in 2022.

    According to an RCMP news release, East Hants officers received information about someone making false health benefit claims to defraud the trustees of a local ironworkers’ union on May 9, 2023.

    Police conducted an investigation and learned a member of the union submitted more than 300 false insurance claims over a seven-month period in 2022.

    Police formally charged Thomas Leroy Harvie with two counts of fraud over $5,000 on July 19.

    Harvie will appear in court on Sept. 5.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News