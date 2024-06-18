N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired

ATLANTIC
    A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.

    According to an RCMP news release, an officer spotted a motorcycle travelling 152 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Beaver Bank Road around 11:10 p.m. on June 11. They say the driver did not stop for police and went through a red light.

    Police did not pursue the driver due to public safety concerns, but a short time later the motorcycle driver approached the officer on foot. The release said the 22-year-old man showed signs of impairment and provided breath samples that registered at 80mg% or over at the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment.

    The man was charged with:

    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • operation while impaired
    • operation of a conveyance 80mg% or over

    The man was released from custody and he is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.

