N.S. man faces first-degree murder charge after alleged hit and run

A Dartmouth man is facing murder charges following a bizarre and unsettling incident in Cole Harbour, N.S., Monday afternoon.

Despite the efforts of a Good Samaritan, police say a woman was intentionally struck and killed by a vehicle during an attempted abduction.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on Shrewsbury Road.

"We had received a report of a hit and run. We learned a Good Samaritan had observed a woman who appeared to be held against her will in the vehicle," Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay of the Nova Scotia RCMP told CTV News Tuesday.

According to Tremblay, the Good Samaritan intervened and was knocked to the ground, along with the woman that was being held against her will.

"The man then proceeded to intentionally strike the woman with the vehicle before fleeing the scene," said Tremblay.

Both women were hurt, but the victim in the car far more seriously.

Two off-duty police officers who lived nearby administered first aid, but the 30-year-old from Dartmouth later died.

The woman who assisted was treated for non-threatening injuries in hospital.

"I made my stop and the police car just went zipping by," said Cyrille Tousignant, a neighbour who lives up the street.

“It's a very quiet neighbourhood, friendly neighbourhood. Everybody minds their own business, but we all know a little bit about each other. We always say "hi" to people coming by."

Nova Scotia police are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Monday. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP)

Police posted details about the suspect car by 4:00 p.m., followed by an emergency alert just before 6:00 p.m., including a photo and description of the man being sought - 33 year old Aaron Daniel Crawley.

Crawley was arrested on foot near Westphal around 6:00 p.m., and police say he’ll appear before a judge in Dartmouth Wednesday morning, facing charges of:

first degree murder

assault with a weapon

four counts of failure to comply with a release order

The name of the victim yet to be released, but police say she and the suspect were known to each other.

The car - a Mercedes C300 - was located in East Preston.

The investigation is ongoing.