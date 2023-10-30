N.S. police arrest man allegedly involved in hit and run, cancel emergency alert

Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Monday.

According to an emergency alert, police were searching for Aaron Daniel Crawley, 33, who was believed to have been involved in a hit and run in Cole Harbour that left one person injured.

Nova Scotia police are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Monday. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP)

On social media, police said Crawley was safely arrested after 6 p.m. on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.