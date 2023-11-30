N.S. man used SnapChat to lure youths: RCMP

A Middle Sackville, N.S., man is facing several sexual offence charges after allegedly using SnapChat to target female youths, according to police.

Halifax RCMP says it received two complaints of sexual assaults involving youths on Sept. 28. Police say they learned a 27-year-old man allegedly used SnapChat to communicate with youths to sell them vape products in exchange for sexual acts.

Police say the man was identified as the user of four SnapChat usernames and he allegedly sexually assaulted a youth after driving her to a location in a 2019 blue Ford Mustang.

Jehad Abdelghani went to the Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on Nov. 16 and was arrested.

He was charged with:

sexual assault

making sexually explicit material available to a child

sexual interference

two counts of luring a child

invitation to sexual touching

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10, 2024.

