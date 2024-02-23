N.S. man wanted for assault, forcible confinement

The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old man wanted on numerous charges, including assault and forcible confinement.

According to a Friday news release from the RCMP, Christian Andre Dionne, from Harbourville, is facing charges of:

assault causing bodily harm

two counts of uttering threats

overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence

forcible confinement

failure to comply with an undertaking

failure to comply with a release order

Dionne is described as standing six-feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has a beard and thinning brown hair. He also has tattoos of:

a skull/rose on the right side of his neck

an anchor behind his left ear

several tattoos on his left hand

Dionne is also known to wear a ball cap, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Dionne’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-634-8674, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

