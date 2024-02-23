ATLANTIC
    • N.S. man wanted for assault, forcible confinement

    Christian Andre Dionne is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Christian Andre Dionne is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old man wanted on numerous charges, including assault and forcible confinement.

    According to a Friday news release from the RCMP, Christian Andre Dionne, from Harbourville, is facing charges of:

    • assault causing bodily harm
    • two counts of uttering threats
    • overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence
    • forcible confinement
    • failure to comply with an undertaking
    • failure to comply with a release order

    Dionne is described as standing six-feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has a beard and thinning brown hair. He also has tattoos of:

    • a skull/rose on the right side of his neck
    • an anchor behind his left ear
    • several tattoos on his left hand

    Dionne is also known to wear a ball cap, according to the release.

    Anyone with information on Dionne’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 902-634-8674, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

