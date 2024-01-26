N.S. not-for-profit to design model for grief, bereavement support

The Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association is partnering with the provincial government and other organizations to create a new model for grief, bereavement, and emotional wellness support in response to the Mass Casualty Commission’s final report.

According to a Friday news release from the province, the association will focus on the Colchester-East Hants and Cumberland County areas this year before expanding across the rest of the province in 2025, supported by $2.1 million.

“The Mass Casualty Commission’s final report talked about the need for more grief and bereavement services in our communities,” said Brian Comer, minister of addictions and mental health, in the release. “This approach allows us to tap into the considerable expertise that exists in our communities. As the hub organization, NSHPCA will work directly with partners to ensure supports are offered closer to home and are responsive to the needs of the people, families and communities now and into the future.”

According to the release, the association has provided resources and support to Nova Scotians since 1995.

“Today more than ever, we believe that the time is right for a community hub organization like ours to bring together individuals, communities and the resources needed to support people in their experiences of grief and bereavement,” said Ann Cosgrove, president of the association, in the release. “Grief touches all of us throughout our lives. There is no endpoint to grief. No linear path.

“As a partner with the Government of Nova Scotia and local communities, we will work to help Nova Scotians build a new reality of purpose and meaning while they grieve.”