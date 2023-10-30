N.S. police continue to investigate 35-year-old murder
Halifax police are still investigating the shooting death of Donald Charles Downey, who was killed 35 years ago.
According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 2300 block of Creighton Street around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 1988. Police found Downey suffering from a gunshot wound.
Downey was taken to hospital and he later died.
Police say they believe some people may have information that could push the investigation forward and they’re hoping the passage of time might encourage them to tell investigators what they know.
Downey’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers cash rewards worth up to $150,000 for information that could lead to arrests and convictions.
Anyone with information about Downey is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or call the Rewards program at 1-888-710-9090.
