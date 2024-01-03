N.S. police seize cocaine, methamphetamine, brass knuckles during house search

ATLANTIC
    Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after police searched a North Kentville, N.S., home last month.

    According to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP, police executed a search warrant at a Mee Road residence on Dec. 21. They arrested two men and one woman and seized cocaine, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, a taser, clonazepam, cash, scales, and cellphones.

    Allen Mahaney, 57, Laura Llewellyn, 38, and Jorden Keddy, 28, were all charged with:

    • three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of property obtained by crime
    • two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

    Llewellyn was also charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order and Mahaney was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

    Llewellyn was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday while Mahaney will appear on Jan. 24 and Keddy will show up on Feb. 1.

