N.S. RCMP arrest man after alleged violent robbery

    A 31-year-old man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a store employee during a robbery in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported assault at a hardware store on Sackville Drive around 6:35 p.m. They learned the suspect allegedly attacked the 65-year-old employee who tried to stop him when he attempted to leave with unpaid merchandise.

    Two other employees and a customer restrained the suspect, who uttered threats, and helped the victim, who suffered minor injuries.

    Justin Frank Isaac-Francis was charged with:

    • assault
    • robbery
    • uttering threats
    • resisting a peace officer
    • failure to comply with a probation order

    Isaac-Francis was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

