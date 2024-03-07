N.S. RCMP arrest man after alleged violent robbery

A 31-year-old man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a store employee during a robbery in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported assault at a hardware store on Sackville Drive around 6:35 p.m. They learned the suspect allegedly attacked the 65-year-old employee who tried to stop him when he attempted to leave with unpaid merchandise.

Two other employees and a customer restrained the suspect, who uttered threats, and helped the victim, who suffered minor injuries.

Justin Frank Isaac-Francis was charged with:

assault

robbery

uttering threats

resisting a peace officer

failure to comply with a probation order

Isaac-Francis was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.