ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. RCMP say man wanted on provincewide warrant is dead

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A Halifax man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been found dead.

    According to a Monday news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP, the 33-year-old unnamed man had been wanted since Dec. 1, 2023.

    Police do not believe the death is suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What's left to accomplish under the Liberal-NDP pact keeping PM Trudeau in power?

    Heading into what could be a make-or-break year for the federal Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are meeting with their teams this week to plot out their priorities for 2024. Looming over these planning sessions is their two-party pact and the outstanding promises within it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News