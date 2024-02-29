N.S. RCMP seize cocaine, pellet handgun after traffic stop

A Kentville, N.S., man is facing drug trafficking charges after police found cocaine and illegal cigarettes in a vehicle on Wednesday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers stopped a grey 2010 Toyota Corolla on Main Street and arrested a man with an outstanding warrant. The two other people in the vehicle were released.

Police say they obtained a search warrant and found:

cocaine

a pellet handgun

a conducted energy weapon

illegal cigarettes

scales

Michael Travis Quirk, 21, was charged with:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

transporting tobacco without bill of lading

possession of a substance — cocaine

possession of tobacco not bearing prescribed mark

possession of tobacco — taxes not paid

unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products

failure to comply with a release order

Quirk was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

