ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. RCMP seize cocaine, pellet handgun after traffic stop

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A Kentville, N.S., man is facing drug trafficking charges after police found cocaine and illegal cigarettes in a vehicle on Wednesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers stopped a grey 2010 Toyota Corolla on Main Street and arrested a man with an outstanding warrant. The two other people in the vehicle were released.

    Police say they obtained a search warrant and found:

    • cocaine
    • a pellet handgun
    • a conducted energy weapon
    • illegal cigarettes
    • scales

    Michael Travis Quirk, 21, was charged with:

    • possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • transporting tobacco without bill of lading
    • possession of a substance — cocaine
    • possession of tobacco not bearing prescribed mark
    • possession of tobacco — taxes not paid
    • unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products
    • failure to comply with a release order

    Quirk was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News