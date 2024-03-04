ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. SiRT investigating after man dies during arrest

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a man died during an arrest on Saturday.

    According to a news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a Bramber residence around 4 a.m. and arrested a man for allegedly obstructing a peace officer. During the arrest, the man went into medical distress and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The RCMP referred the matter to SiRT, which independently investigates all serious incidents related to the actions of police.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ex-Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to perjury charges

    Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged on Monday with five counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump regarding the size of the Trump Tower triplex apartment and dealings he had with an insurer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News