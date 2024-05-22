N.S. teachers, social workers to vote on tentative agreement with province

Members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union will vote on whether or not to ratify a tentative agreement with the province on Wednesday.

Last month, Premier Tim Houston announced the province reached an agreement in principle with the union shortly after 98 per cent of its more than 10,000 members voted in favour of a strike mandate.

Union president Ryan Lutes previously cited violence in schools and salaries are key issues in negotiations.

According to a news release from the union, members – who are public school teachers, social workers, speech language pathologists and school psychologists – will vote online regarding the agreement between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The resulted will be issued at 9 p.m.

- With files by The Canadian Press

