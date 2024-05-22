ATLANTIC
More

    • N.S. teachers, social workers to vote on tentative agreement with province

    The Nova Scotia Teachers Union headquarters is seen in this undated file photo. The Nova Scotia Teachers Union headquarters is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union will vote on whether or not to ratify a tentative agreement with the province on Wednesday.

    Last month, Premier Tim Houston announced the province reached an agreement in principle with the union shortly after 98 per cent of its more than 10,000 members voted in favour of a strike mandate.

    Union president Ryan Lutes previously cited violence in schools and salaries are key issues in negotiations.

    According to a news release from the union, members – who are public school teachers, social workers, speech language pathologists and school psychologists – will vote online regarding the agreement between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

    The resulted will be issued at 9 p.m.

    - With files by The Canadian Press

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Joe Biden uses bully pulpit to bully Donald Trump on debates

    Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    • Charges laid after rollerblader struck by car in Windsor

      One person has been charged following a crash in Windsor involving a pedestrian. On May 20 around 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Parent Ave. near Chatham Street where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

    • Work to begin on E.C. Row Expressway this weekend

      Starting Sunday, there will be nightly closures of the E.C. Row Expressway from Banwell Road to Jefferson Boulevard — nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights until July 6.

    • Encampment protestors disrupt University of Windsor meeting

      Continuing their calls for the institution to disclose its investments and divest from companies seen as contributing to Israel’s war efforts in Gaza, demonstrators brought their signs, and plenty of noisemakers from their encampment.

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News